AG: Spirit of the Act will be upheld, no $60 fee for first cards Loop Barbados

Common sense has won out in the case of whether Barbadians will be charged to secure their new ID cards after June 30, 2023.

This is according to the Attorney General of Barbados.

With a section of the media reporting in an exclusive interview with a top official from the Electoral and Boundaries Commission that allegedly a fee of $60 was to be charged to all persons seeking to attain their cards after June 30, the Attorney General has sought to put the public irate, confused and fearful responses to bed.

He stated that as it pertains to how confusion could have arisen about the fees to be paid and when, “A review of section 34(8) of the statute has been done. It is clear that the section is in conflict with the intention of the Act, and we have applied common sense to long ago decide that the spirit of the Act will be followed, and that no person will be charged for their first issue of the new ID card.”

The Attorney General also promised that though over two hundred thousand Bajans have received their new Trident ID cards free of charge, the deadline for the validity of the old ID will be extended yet again.

The most recent deadline was set in March 2023 as June 30, 2023, but the Attorney General has made it clear tonight, Wednesday, June 14, that another extension is coming.

Attorney General Marshall stated:

“Let me make it clear to the Barbadian Public, the Government of Barbados will not in any circumstances be charging any person who is entitled to receive an ID card, a single cent for the first issue of that card. This stance runs throughout the Barbados Identity Management Act which sets out in clear terms in section 10 that the first issue of an ID card is free of charge. Replacement cards is dealt with by Section 13 of the Act which provides that where the new ID card is to be replaced, that there is a $60.00 fee.

“There is a provision at section 34 (8) of the Barbados Identity Management Act which provides that a person who applies for an ID card outside of the transitional period shall pay a replacement fee. This has been dealt with quite simply by the Government extending the transitional period. This Act came into force on March 3, 2021, so the one- year period expired on May 2, 2022. We have since then issued several extensions of the transitional period and are about to extend the period yet again.”

He released the most up-to-date figures as well stating, “To be entirely clear, as of today’s date, of the 264,818 registered voters, 202,140 persons have received their new Trident ID Card and not one person has had to pay for it.”

A lawyer by profession, Marshall went on to reiterate specifically, “We are currently one year and three months past the first anniversary of the commencement of the Act, at which time persons were expecting to be made to pay for ID cards, and not a single Barbadian has been charged for an ID card…

“I repeat that not a single person has been charged for the new Trident ID card, nor will they be for the first issued card!”