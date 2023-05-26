AG concerned crime in neighbouring islands could spread Loop Barbados

There are concerns that the violent crime in neighbouring islands could possibly affect Barbados.

Attorney General Dale Marshall was speaking at the launch of the two-day symposium hosted by the University of West Indies, Cave Hill Campus and CariSecure 2.0 entitled “From Research to Action: Focused Approaches to Crime Prevention”, when he shared Government’s concerns that the violence could spill over to Barbados.

“The Caribbean has a problem with violent crime. We don’t like to think of it. In fact, it spoils the image of the region as being an idyllic place to live and work,” he remarked while revealing that the Caribbean dominates the list of top ten countries in the world with the highest murder rate.

Referring to the climbing murder rate in St Lucia, the Attorney General said, the viciousness exhibited was “frightening”, specifically last month’s murder of a two-year-old who was riddled with bullets. Marshall held that Barbados needs to keep a close eye on its western neighbour.

“It is a frightening prospect when you see what has been happening in St Lucia over the last few months but over the last few years as well. St Lucia has a population two-thirds the size of Barbados and a murder rate that at our highest, St Lucia was double. So far for the year, the RSS – Regional Security System – has had to seek the assistance of other Caribbean countries to send in police officers and soldiers in order to help maintain law and order in St Lucia.”

“One of the things we have to worry about is the spread of that level of violent crime coming from one country to the next,” he said.

The Attorney General asserted that the regional approach to crime has to change. He indicated that this was highlighted during the recent crime symposium in Trinidad, where CARICOM heads of Government recognised crime as a public health emergency.

“We have always approached the issue of violence ex post facto. You call the police after something happens, the system kicks in after something happens but very, very little attention has been paid traditionally on how to stop these things from happening. How we deal with them? And, the CARICOM willingness to sit down and deal with the issue of crime as a public health issue demonstrates that the region is at a place where we can’t keep doing what we have always been doing.”