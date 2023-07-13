AG adamant this government is not trying to hurt small businesses Loop Barbados

The Attorney General of Barbados is making it clear that the Mottley-led administration works to help and improve small businesses but firmly believes that what is good for the goose must be good for the gander.

Attorney General Dale Marshall, stressing that no one is above the law, said that this government is acting on the Savvy on the Bay issue with fairness.

“We cannot have one set of laws for the Medes and another set for the Persians.”

Ina statement released today, Wednesday, July 12, he said, “What is especially concerning though, is the fact that every bit of work that [Allan] Kinch has done on that site has been without the permission of the Planning and Development Office (formerly the Town and Country Planning Department) or without the permission of Health authorities…

“Kinch is a very experienced businessman and would have known of the need to have the prior permission of the Planning office and of the Health agencies before embarking on the various works on Bay Street…

“The Planning and Development Department has issued an Enforcement Notice as well as a Stop Notice to Kinch in respect of what he was doing on the lands. And Kinch has disregarded these notices and continued to do his business. How can we seek to enforce these various rules when it comes to small business operators and even homeowners, while turning a blind eye to what Kinch has done and continues to do?”

Hearing the outcry of Bajans who are accusing the government of stiffling entrepreneurship and taking from the “small man”, the AG reiterated, “As for the small businesses that are there, some of these businesses are located on lands that are not even owned by Kinch. A significant part of the lands adjoining the foreshore remain the property of the Government of Barbados. Kinch knows this and still has located businesses on Government lands.

“We have no interest in stopping small businesses from thriving. In fact, no other Government has done as much as we have to ensure that small businesses get a fair break, but the status of these businesses occupying Government land has to be regularised. We, equally, have no interest in preventing Kinch from doing business, but his endeavours also have to be regularised.”