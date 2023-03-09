African heritage celebrated at 8th annual Sandals Prestige Awards Loop Barbados

The eighth edition of the Sandals Resort Prestige Awards took place last Friday evening amidst an ambience fit for royalty, as the Sandals Royal Barbados Ballroom was transformed into an African palace, to celebrate the stellar kings and queens of Sandals Barbados.
The outstanding employees and the exceptional service of Sandals Barbados were highlighted on an evening of African elegance, titled “Ubuntu”, a native African term which means “I am, because we are”.
It was an appropriate theme for the award ceremony, as Regional Managing Director of Sandals Resort International, Carl Beviere emphasized that the success of the globally recognized institution is due to the incomparable efforts of their incredible staff and unique service.
(Photo Album courtesy Keisha Thompson)
In his opening remarks to the audience, which included Chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Renee Coppin, and Minister of Tourism the Honorable Ian Gooding-Edghill, Beviere commended all of the employees for being admirable ambassadors and contributors to the restoration of the tourism industry and social life in Barbados, after the inconvenient visit of COVID-19.
Island Routes Award winner Lakesha Lewis
We at Sandals are proud to be associated with the island and do our part to promote and provide employment opportunities for the people of Barbados in every sector of the resort.
“What makes tonight even more special is, there are no losers here, everyone is a winner and role model to their department and peers to emulate… “
Coming out of COVID three years ago, I can proudly stand here tonight and say that we are back and back with a bang.
When I say that, I am not only referring to Sandals Resorts but Barbados as a country.
Barbados has always been the jewel in the crown for our late chairman and for good reason. Its beauty, it’s people and its heritage has always made the island standout and be recognized as a destination of desire by visitors for many of years.
People’s Choice Award winner Maureen Blackman
We at Sandals are proud to be associated with the island and do our part to promote and provide employment opportunities for the people of Barbados in every sector of the resort.
So far this commitment has paid dividends, as every single one of Sandals Diamond Talent award winners from inception, has been won by a Barbadian and they’ve set the bar at the very highest level.”
Rhea Farley accepts her award for the Earth Guardian of the Year
Dischawn Alleyne of the Landscaping Department was the toast of the award ceremony, as he received the coveted Diamond Team Award. The Platinum Team Award went to Dwayne Carter of Stewarding, while Patricia Arthur of Wedding & Romance secured the MVP Award.
The occasion was accentuated by the rhythmic moves and sounds of the Haynesville Community Dance Group and strategic selection of music by popular DJ duo Salt & Don.
Sandals Prestige Awardees:
Employee Name
Department
Category Winner
Deidre King
Club Sandals
Mover & Shaker Award
George Johnson
Bars
Legendary Team Member Award
Ricky Rock
Engineering
Circle of Joy Award
Rhea Farley
Epix
Earth Guardian Award
Nakita Pollard
Loyalty & Travel
Foundation Sentinel Award
Makenson Medeus
Finance
Standing Ovation Award
Monique Chambers
Red Lane Spa
Money Maker Award
Adrian Alleyne
Front Office
Unsung Hero Award
Andrew Eastmond
Transportation
Unsung Hero Award
Cherie-Ann Alleyne
Gift Shop
Unsung Hero Award
Garry Pompey
Administration
Unsung Hero Award
Israel Phillips
Red Lane Spa
Unsung Hero Award
Kede Goodridge
Security
Unsung Hero Award
Marius Millington
Administration
Unsung Hero Award
Ricardo Chase
Laundry
Unsung Hero Award
Val Alleyne
Watersports
Unsung Hero Award
Ronnie Walkes
Housekeeping
Heart of House Award
Annette Gibson
Restaurant
Pace Setter Award
Lakesha Lewis
Island Routes
Island Routes Ambassador Award
Maureen Blackman
Kitchen
People’s Choice Award
Symantha Moaze
Kitchen
All Rounder Award
Patricia Arthur
Weddings & Romance
MVP Award
Housekeeping
Housekeeping
The A Team Award
Nakita Pollard
Loyalty & Travel
Dream Big Ambassador
Tamara Cumberbatch
Front Office
Dream Big Ambassador
Hidie Phillip-Bovell
Bars
Dream Big Ambassador
Sherice Maloney
Bars
Dream Big Ambassador
Dwayne Carter
Stewarding
Platinum Team Member Award
Dichawn Alleyne
Landscaping
Diamond Team Member Award