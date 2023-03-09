African heritage celebrated at 8th annual Sandals Prestige Awards Loop Barbados

The eighth edition of the Sandals Resort Prestige Awards took place last Friday evening amidst an ambience fit for royalty, as the Sandals Royal Barbados Ballroom was transformed into an African palace, to celebrate the stellar kings and queens of Sandals Barbados.

The outstanding employees and the exceptional service of Sandals Barbados were highlighted on an evening of African elegance, titled “Ubuntu”, a native African term which means “I am, because we are”.

It was an appropriate theme for the award ceremony, as Regional Managing Director of Sandals Resort International, Carl Beviere emphasized that the success of the globally recognized institution is due to the incomparable efforts of their incredible staff and unique service.

(Photo Album courtesy Keisha Thompson)

In his opening remarks to the audience, which included Chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Renee Coppin, and Minister of Tourism the Honorable Ian Gooding-Edghill, Beviere commended all of the employees for being admirable ambassadors and contributors to the restoration of the tourism industry and social life in Barbados, after the inconvenient visit of COVID-19.

Island Routes Award winner Lakesha Lewis

We at Sandals are proud to be associated with the island and do our part to promote and provide employment opportunities for the people of Barbados in every sector of the resort.

“What makes tonight even more special is, there are no losers here, everyone is a winner and role model to their department and peers to emulate… “

Coming out of COVID three years ago, I can proudly stand here tonight and say that we are back and back with a bang.

When I say that, I am not only referring to Sandals Resorts but Barbados as a country.

Barbados has always been the jewel in the crown for our late chairman and for good reason. Its beauty, it’s people and its heritage has always made the island standout and be recognized as a destination of desire by visitors for many of years.

People’s Choice Award winner Maureen Blackman

So far this commitment has paid dividends, as every single one of Sandals Diamond Talent award winners from inception, has been won by a Barbadian and they’ve set the bar at the very highest level.”

Rhea Farley accepts her award for the Earth Guardian of the Year

Dischawn Alleyne of the Landscaping Department was the toast of the award ceremony, as he received the coveted Diamond Team Award. The Platinum Team Award went to Dwayne Carter of Stewarding, while Patricia Arthur of Wedding & Romance secured the MVP Award.

The occasion was accentuated by the rhythmic moves and sounds of the Haynesville Community Dance Group and strategic selection of music by popular DJ duo Salt & Don.

Sandals Prestige Awardees:

Employee Name

Department

Category Winner

Deidre King

Club Sandals

Mover & Shaker Award

George Johnson

Bars

Legendary Team Member Award

Ricky Rock

Engineering

Circle of Joy Award

Rhea Farley

Epix

Earth Guardian Award

Nakita Pollard

Loyalty & Travel

Foundation Sentinel Award

Makenson Medeus

Finance

Standing Ovation Award

Monique Chambers

Red Lane Spa

Money Maker Award

Adrian Alleyne

Front Office

Unsung Hero Award

Andrew Eastmond

Transportation

Unsung Hero Award

Cherie-Ann Alleyne

Gift Shop

Unsung Hero Award

Garry Pompey

Administration

Unsung Hero Award

Israel Phillips

Red Lane Spa

Unsung Hero Award

Kede Goodridge

Security

Unsung Hero Award

Marius Millington

Administration

Unsung Hero Award

Ricardo Chase

Laundry

Unsung Hero Award

Val Alleyne

Watersports

Unsung Hero Award

Ronnie Walkes

Housekeeping

Heart of House Award

Annette Gibson

Restaurant

Pace Setter Award

Lakesha Lewis

Island Routes

Island Routes Ambassador Award

Maureen Blackman

Kitchen

People’s Choice Award

Symantha Moaze

Kitchen

All Rounder Award

Patricia Arthur

Weddings & Romance

MVP Award

Housekeeping

Housekeeping

The A Team Award

Nakita Pollard

Loyalty & Travel

Dream Big Ambassador

Tamara Cumberbatch

Front Office

Dream Big Ambassador

Hidie Phillip-Bovell

Bars

Dream Big Ambassador

Sherice Maloney

Bars

Dream Big Ambassador

Dwayne Carter

Stewarding

Platinum Team Member Award

Dichawn Alleyne

Landscaping

Diamond Team Member Award