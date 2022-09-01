African business persons call for a direct flight to Barbados Loop Barbados

After travelling to Barbados from West Africa on the first direct flight from the continent to the Gem of the Caribbean, passengers are calling for this route to become a permanent fixture on some airline’s roster.

They touched down in Barbados after traveling across the Atlantic on Ethiopian Airlines on August 31 – the UN International Day of Persons of African Descent.

Chatting with Loop News as they made their way from the aircraft and tarmac to the Arrivals Hall, Customs and Immigration at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), the general consensus is that a nonstop flight such as this would be a good thing “definitely”.

Loop chatted with travellers from Guinea, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania. The delegation is on island for the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022 (ACTIF 2022) to be held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC) from September 1 to September 3, 2022.