Advocate employees receive October pay in December | Loop Barbados

As persons enjoyed the VAT Holiday on Monday and others welcomed bonuses in addition to an early December pay day, some employees in Fontabelle are stuck in limbo due to an ongoing court case still.

Employees at the Barbados Advocate in the first week of December were given half of their October salary and only this week, days before Christmas Day, received the second half of their October salary.

Loop understands that many workers are at the end of their rope having been battling these unpredictable salary delays for the last six months.

On Christmas Eve-Eve, December 23, staff are still without their owed November and December salaries.

Three months ago, at the end of September when staff were awaiting half pay for August and September’s salary, the Barbados Association of Journalists and Media (BARJAM) issued a statement out of concern for colleagues.

The statement said:

“Our colleagues have not been paid salaries for two consecutive months as the legal wrangle through a court injunction has resulted in the freezing of the bank accounts of the media house. This has certainly impacted negatively on the employees’ ability to meet their personal monthly commitments.

“While it is not BARJAM’s intention to place itself in the middle of the dispute, as it is before the law courts, we would want to urge all parties involved to do their utmost best to bring the issue to a speedy resolution as soon as possible and allow those members of staff who are being affected through no fault of theirs, to be able to provide for their families and meet their obligations.

“A return to a state of normalcy will also allow the Barbados Advocate which has been in operations for over a hundred years to continue to serve the Barbadian public.”

At that time, the payments came days later at the start of October.

Loop reached out to BARJAM’s president Keith Goddard for an update on this matter given the Holiday season and end of year commitments of staff, however, he indicated that there is no statement at this time.

At the beginning of the ordeal, back in August which was the start of the sporadic payments, staff received a memo which stated, “I wish to inform you that on Friday, July 30, 2021, I was informed by CIBC FirstCaribbean

International Bank that the Advocate’s FCIB bank account had been blocked due to a court order that was served on the bank. This means that the FCIB account, from which salaries and other major expenses are drawn, is not accessible for use at this moment.

“Clearly, this will have a direct impact on our ability to meet our obligations, chief of which is to pay the staff. As this matter is before the courts, I am not in a position to speak on it, or venture to opine on when or how it will be resolved. What I can assure you of is that I will do all I am allowed

to do to see that the company’s operations continue, and I will update you on any further developments that I become aware of.”

Staff have been informed that the next court date for the case is early in 2022.