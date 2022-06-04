Advisory Committee for improving lives of PWD named | Loop Barbados

The Advisory Committee to guide the establishment of a Commission for Improving the Lives of Persons with Disabilities has until November 30 to develop a national policy and a draft Bill which will prove the lives of this vulnerable group.

Earlier this week, the advisory committee was named during a press conference at the National HIV/AIDS Commission attended by Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey, Secretary in the Ministry, Corey Lane and acting permanent secretary Mark Franklin.

The committee which Member of Parliament Edmund Hinkson will chair, includes the president of the Barbados Council for the Disabled Kerryann Ifill, Senator Andwele Boyce, Joyann Haigh, Queen’s Counsel Larry Smith, attorney-at-law Janeil Odle, Dawn Rudder, and Granville Carter.

Minister Humphrey underscored that discrimination towards persons with disabilities (PWD) still occurs, therefore, the committee was tasked with fine-tuning and drafting a national policy and draft Bill over a six-month period to ensure their rights were protected and issues addressed. The drafted legislation will then be taken to Cabinet.

“This advisory committee was given a specific mandate by government. The first is to prepare a national policy on disabilities and a draft bill which provides comprehensive protection for persons with disabilities. They were also supposed to review the original draft legislation and the thing that we felt when we looked at the draft, is that it responded more to the convention than to the day to day activities and reality of persons with disbailities.

“So we feel that much more comprehensive piece of legislation, much more modern piece of legislation, it must speak to wider issues,” said the minister.

“I feel that in the year 2022, many Barbadians still don’t appreciate the challenges that are naturally embedded in our society and there is an impersonal way people convey certain biases and discrimination…I feel this committee has the opportunity to transform not only the legislation but the lives of people and a whole society,” Humphrey added.

He disclosed that former chief justice and current head of the Law Reform Committee, Sir David Simmons QC, will help the advisory committee with the drafting of the legislation as well as Professor Velma Newton, Regional Director of the IMPACT Justice Project.

During his address, committee chair, Edmund Hinkson highlighted that Barbados was trailing behind its Caribbean counterparts in its legislative framework for PWD.

He shared that a 2010 census reported that up to 5 per cent of Barbados’ population were PWD, with approximately 14,000 persons suffering from at least one disability. Hinkson asserted that based on these statistics, the PWD community should be integrated into society and given “all the fundamental rights, freedoms and benefits” of a citizen of this country.

“Persons with disabilities need to be brought further into the mainstream of our society. They need to be given full accessibility to all the fundamental rights and freedoms and benefits of being citizens in this country. They need to be involved in full participation of all the aspects of Barbadian life, whether it is social, economic, educational, employment [and] politically. They need to be fully integrated into the society of Barbados,” Hinkson said while noting that the advisory committee was the path towards achieving that.