Actor Matthew Goode brags about Barbados in Conde Nast interview Loop Barbados

In an exclusive interview with Conde Nast – Traveler, British actor Matthew Goode, who is now the face of the Hackett campaign, named dropped Barbados as a destination he will not ever forget.

Talking about fishing and golf, which are both better in his opinion when done with family, he talked about his special trip to the 246 during the COVID pandemic.

They couldn’t have been nicer to us

According to the publication, author Author Clara Laguna said that Goode talked highly about the island in the sun.

When asked, out of all the travel he has done for work and leisure, what would he consider ‘The trip of a lifetime?’, tongue-in-cheek, he said – “Marriage.”

But Laguna said he went on to rave about Barbados and his accommodations at Sandy Lane, with its awesome people and its unique ‘fun’ Green Monkey golf course.

If he had to call out one particularly important trip, she wrote that he shared:

“It would be a “crisis vacation in a wonderful place: Barbados.” He was working in Los Angeles during the pandemic when COVID restrictions made travel difficult.

““It looked like I wasn’t going to be able to see my family during that period when, unexpectedly, I was given 12 days off, and we met in Barbados. We spent 10 glorious days at the Sandy Lane resort. They couldn’t have been nicer to us. It has a little bit of everything: We had brilliant weather, a wonderful beach (we’re a beach family), you can play tennis, and the food is marvelous.

“”Oh, and there’s the Green Monkey golf course. If you’ve never played it, it’s terribly fun.””

Sandy Lane is a five-diamond resort and has seen the likes of Hollywood actors like Mark Wahlberg and many more, along with former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams or repeat guest America’s Got Talent famous judge Simon Cowell to name a few.