Actor Mark Wahlberg and DJ Khaled play golf together in Barbados Loop Barbados

Actor Mark Wahlberg seems to be sticking to one of his traditions and ringing in the New Year in Barbados.

In 2022, he was on island to start the year as well with his family.

This time, as the curtain comes down on 2023, DJ Khaled, who is in Barbados or ‘Rihados’ as he likes to call it, caught up with Wahlberg on the green.

DJ Khaled posted a 31-second clip of him driving the ball “Down the middle”, according to Wahlberg. DJ Khaled said that’s how he hits when he’s with the “big boys”. He gives Wahlberg a knock or first bump and walks to his gold cart.

Wahlberg was rocking his Municipal brand. He has been dropping ‘drip checks’ on his own Instagram for the last couple of weeks and days. The Municipal Partner was even wearing a Municipal cap to protect himself from the sun’s rays.

Wahlberg has commented four times on DJ Khaled’s video and since reshared it in his own IG story.

DJ Khaled’s reel in some five hours has amassed 20.3K likes and been shared over 1.7K times.

They were playing at The Green Monkey, 22-acres of pristine green and sand pits along the West coast of Barbados at the 5-diamond luxury resort Sandy Lane.