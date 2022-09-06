Activity in the Atlantic picks up: US NHC monitoring weather systems Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) is monitoring four weather systems within the Atlantic region.

In an update today the NHC said it is is issuing advisories on Hurricane Danielle, located more than 800 miles west-northwest of the Azores, and on Tropical Storm Earl, located about 600 miles south of Bermuda.

Two other systems are being observed as follows:

1. Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms persist from the Cabo Verde Islands southwestward several hundred miles in association with a broad area of low pressure. Environmental conditions are conducive for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in a few days while moving westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are likely to become less conducive for development late this week. It has a medium (40 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a medium (60 percent) chance in the next 5 days.

2. African Coast:

A tropical wave currently located over western Africa is forecast to emerge offshore into the eastern Atlantic in a day or two. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for some slow development thereafter as the system moves west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic. It has a near zero chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low (20 percent) chance in the next 5 days.

The NHC will continue to provide updates.