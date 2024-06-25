The importance of the co-operative movement and its benefits will be highlighted with several activities to observe International Day of Co-operatives, on Saturday, July 6.

The theme of this year’s celebrations is Cooperatives Build a Better Future for All, and the Co-operatives Department of the Ministry of Energy and Business and its stakeholders will host the events to bring further attention to the movement.

On Sunday, June 30, there will be a service at the Carrington Wesleyan Holiness Church, Welches Road, St Michael, starting at 10:00am. Members of the co-operative movement and the public are encouraged to attend.

On Wednesday, July 3, there will be a half-day conference, which will feature a discussion on Enhancing Ownership through the Co-operative Business Model. Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Browne of Co-op Energy and Oriel Doyle of the Co-operatives Investment Fund will lead the discussions.

On Saturday, July 6, a Co-operative Fair will be held to celebrate International Day of Co-operatives at the Church Village Green, Central Bank, St Michael, from 9:00am to 5:00 pm. Several co-operatives will display their innovative products and offer various services, including the Women Entrepreneurs, Emerging Brands, Pinnacle, Unified Trust, and Pig Farmers’ Co-operatives.

Items will be on sale, including bath and beauty products, clothing, art and craft pieces, locally made soaps, plants, agricultural produce, jewellery, custom-made bags, confectionery, and women’s accessories.

Free health checks will be provided by the Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados. Additionally, there will be vegetarian food samples by Pinnacle Co-operative, and pork samples from the Pig Farmers’ Co-operative, which will be prepared by Dr Phil’s Kitchen. Other food and refreshments will also be on sale.

Entertainment will be provided throughout the day and will include Resident DJ Sweet Tunes Entertainment, skilled steelpanplayer Elan Marie Jordan of ELANJAY, Dance Machine, a Co-op band, and a fashion show by Telra Promotions.

(GIS).