Activate T-10 community cricket tournament on today Loop Barbados

The cricketing skills of the Red Dragons and T-10 Stars will be on display during the finals of the Activate T-10 Community Cricket Tournament, tomorrow, Saturday, June 1, at the Boscobelle Playing Field, Boscobelle, St Peter.

Members of the public are encouraged to assemble at 7:30 PM and watch the exhibition game between MQ Head Hunters and the North United Team, before the exciting finals.

The Activate T-10 Community Cricket Tournament seeks to unite communities in the north and promote community spirit, while engaging the youth and offering life coaching and social skills.

Acting Director of the National Peace Program (NPP), Alison Roach Plummer, stressed the importance of the T-10 cricket tournament, which has been well received by the communities.

“By fostering teamwork and collaboration among participants from diverse backgrounds, trust, unity, and mutual respect are built. Moreover, the tournament promotes physical activity, health, and well-being among the young people, instilling values of discipline, perseverance, and fair play.

“The Activate T-10 Community Cricket Tournament represents more than just a sporting event; it embodies a powerful peace initiative in communities, leveraging the universal language of cricket to strengthen community bonds, nurture positive relationships, and pave the way for a harmonious future and a safer, more secure Barbados,” Roach Plummer stated.

Twelve community teams participated in the National Peace Program’s inaugural tournament, which started in May, and attracted groups from St James North, St Peter, and St Lucy.

