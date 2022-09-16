Acting Prime Minister remembers DLP stalwart Dr Denis Lowe Loop Barbados

Barbadian politician Dr Denis Lowe has been remembered for his contributions to the political landscape of Barbados.

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) stalwart who sat as the parliamentary representative for the constituency of Christ Church East between 2008 and 2018 died today, Friday, September 16. Dr Lowe served two terms under the Freundel Stuart administration and was a former Minister of Environment and Drainage.

Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw recalled Dr Lowe’s “colourful language on the political platform” as a DLP stalwart, and his devotion to his party and to the people of Barbados.

“His robust use of colourful language on the political platform endeared him to many and ensured he was always one of the DLP’s most sought-after speakers,” she said.

“We may not have agreed often with his political style or the policies that his party pursued, but we do believe that as a Barbadian, Dr Denis Lowe cared about his country; and at this moment of his passing, it is appropriate to set aside the cut and thrust of politics to say: ‘Thank you for your service to Barbados!’,” continued the Acting Prime Minister.

Bradshaw expressed her condolences to Dr Lowe’s family, friends and the Democratic Labour Party.