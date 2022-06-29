Acting Prime Minister advises Bajans to stay prepared | Loop Barbados

Some Barbadian households did not escape unscathed from Potential Tropical Cyclone Two.

Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw disclosed that the heavy rains and high winds have caused damage to roofs and windows.

“We have reports of roof damage caused by the heavy rains and also window panes being blown out because of the severity of the pressure of the wind. We have had one report of a tree falling in St Thomas which fortunately did not result in any injury,” said Bradshaw this morning.

Public and private businesses, as well as public transportation, ceased operations early on Tuesday, June 28, “out of the abundance of caution”.

Bradshaw stated that according to the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), “we have been spared the worse effects of the system”. She declared government offices and schools will reopen as normal. Public transportation services have been resumed as well.

The Acting Prime Minister urged residents to ensure their homes were secured and safe during this hurricane season.

She advised persons to “check around their homes, secure any palings and roofs, to clear up any debris or bulk waste that may be lying around and to trim or remove any trees that may present a danger to life or property.”

“Remember we are only at the start of the hurricane season, and given the unpredictable nature of recent systems our best line of defence in dealing with climate change is to be prepared and to pay attention to reports coming from official sources.”