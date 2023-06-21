Acting PM wants Bajans prepared for Bret and any other system Loop Barbados

With some Bajans asking if the country will be shut down tomorrow, Thursday, June 22, the Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw is calling on all citizens and visitors on the island to be prepared regardless of come what may.

Barbadians need to be prepared for this hurricane season

When posed with the question from a member of the media after rumblings and questions from the public as Tropical Storm Bret approaches, she said:

“At this point, I would say Barbadians do not need to worry but at the appropriate time if it is that the Met Office determines that the data is signaling to them that we have to ramp up preparations then we will do so.”

The government has met in terms of ministries and as a unit, they have met with stakeholders and Disaster Emergency Management to ensure that the level of preparedness is correct. “And we are looking way beyond this particular system, it’s not just about Storm Bret because if you look at any of the imagery you can see there are systems behind Bret. So this discussion in the last few days is not simply about this particular system but it is to send a message to Barbadians.”

But she urged Bajans not to rest on their laurels in this season either.

“We need to listen to the updates.

“One of the important things out of the tour this morning with the media, and with Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Director Sabu Best is that data can change, forecasting can change.

“And the conditions in the ocean are such that while they may give the prediction at this point in time, when the send the reconnaissance aircraft into the system, there may be other things that did not appear on the radar at 11am or 12pm, therefore it is important that instead of us waiting and saying you need to go do X or you need to do Y, just prepare.

“That is the key word, Barbadians need to be prepared for this hurricane season.”

She reiterated the fact that two other systems have already come off the African coast and are heading West. To this end, she stressed, “Barbadians need to be prepared. In the same way that you will prepare for anything else, you need to make sure that you prepare for the hurricane season, prepare for this particular storm. If we get excess water it’s likely to be flooding. It means therefore you may have some disruption in terms of traffic you may not be able to get out of your house, and therefore, it means that you need to go from now, check around the house…”

As of the 11am update from the BMS, Best said that the island remains under a Tropical Storm Watch but reminded that a Watch can be upgraded to a Warning at a moment’s notice.

He explained, “This means tropical storm conditions are possible within the next, in this case, the next 36 hours, therefore everyone should ensure that they are well-prepared, ready in the event that we do go to a Tropical Storm Warning at short notice. We must be ready in the event that we do see excess rainfall… We are predicting two to three inches of rain…

“Be ready!”

The centre of Bret was located at 13.0 degrees North, 52.5 degrees West, and about 760 km East of Barbados. It has slowed down “slightly” to 14 mph and is still forecast to pass North of Barbados at around 70 to 75 km “to our North”.

The media completed a tour at the BMS headquarters in Charnocks today, along with Best, Ating PM Bradshaw and the Minister of Home Affairs and information Wilfred Abrahams.