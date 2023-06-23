Acting PM announces closures, last bus at 5pm Loop Barbados

The conditions ahead of the passage of Tropical Storm Bret “now merit a cessation of public transportation at 5pm. In other words, the last bus will leave the terminal at 5pm.”

This is according to Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw.

In a message issued moments ago, she said that a decision has been taken after meeting with the Barbados Meteorological Services again this afternoon.

“As a consequence, we’ve also advised that all non-essential government services will close at 2:30 pm. We’re strongly advising all persons to be off the road by 6pm and if you do not have to be on the road, please stay at home and take all necessary precautions to ensure your safety.”

Government has also carried out some measures especially in the North of the island to reduce flooding in flood-prone areas and to pump off excess water.

The Acting PM also advised that “Category 1 shelters are ready to be put into action as needed.”