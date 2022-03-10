Act now! Over a decade of calling for stiffer penalties for crop theft | Loop Barbados

James Paul is calling on the law courts to give farmers the justice they are due by throwing the heftiest fines and longest sentences possible at persons convicted for praedial larceny and animal theft.

And he stressed, this should especially be the case when the perpetrators are repeat offenders.

“These people should not think they can go in people’s farms, harvest what they did not plant and walk away with a slap on the wrist!”

He said giving a man a six-month sentence after taking thousands of dollars in crops and shutting down some people’s livelihoods is “unacceptable and better must be done.”

Paul, who is the CEO of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) says that the accused should be denied bail if there is proof against them and on conviction there needs to be longer jail times and more hefty fines, “and in the case of repeat offenders, the fine should be increased for repeats.”

Related Article

Lamenting that he has been making this plea for over a 10 years for more serious consequences to be meted out, he urged when fining is utilised, the fines should also be reflective of the value of the goods taken.

“They really need to do something!”

And with some farmers complaining that despite having cameras to capture and catch the perps in the act, one farmer in another section of the media yesterday, March 9, said that he even has footage of thieves walking up to the cameras and putting bags over them. A victim of praedial larceny on numerous occasions, he also said that the the perps are armed when they come to take the produce, so farmers have to take care before thinking to confront these persons in the dead of the night or the wee hours of the morning despite knowing that they are losing their hard work and dollars.

With this situation presented to Paul, he told Loop News, “Yes, the theft is organised and premeditated, we can see that, and if they come with weapons, they come to kill somebody, so the strongest possible measures should be applied in the law courts to send a signal to the people that they won’t get away with these things.”