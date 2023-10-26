ACT Festival postponed until 2024 Loop Barbados

ACT (Arts and Culture, Community and Technology) Festival which was slated for next month has been postponed.

Those who were looking forward to seeing the Black Eyed Peas on November 11 will be sorely disappointed.

On Thursday, October 26, the organisers announced that the festival will not only be rescheduled but all expanded to a three-day festival running from March 1 to 3, 2024.

The promoters explained on their social media pages that the decision to reschedule was to create an unforgettable weekend for patrons and further improve the festival.

“It is with our sincerest apologises that we must postpone ACT Festival 2023. Everyone’s support and excitement is what allows events like this to exist, so we would like to thank our valued sponsors, artists, vendors and most importantly, our patrons.

It was always our mission to deliver this at the highest level… which is why it is with the utmost excitement that we announce ACT Festival will now come in the form of a full 3-DAY FESTIVAL on March 1-3, 2024 with performances from an array of local and international talent all weekend!

After careful consideration, we determined that rescheduling will allow us to make significant improvements and better deliver on our promise to bring Barbados a weekend we won’t forget.”

Persons who already bought their tickets, need not to be worried. Current ticket holders will be upgraded to a three-day pass as of November 2.

Individuals who wish to receive a full refund can request to be reimbursed through TicketLinkz before November 1.