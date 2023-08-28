Accident with injuries along Marchfield Main Road Loop Barbados

Two young men had to be freed from one car after a crash with a semi-truck in the area of Marchfield Main Road at its junction with Hampton in St Philip.

The Barbados Fire Service received the call at 7:31 am. The response was eight fire officers under the command of Station Officer Bourne. The tenders were dispatched from St John Fire Station and Bridgetown Fire Station.

Involved in the accident were three men – the driver of the semi-truck, who appeared unscathed physically, and the two male occupants of the Toyota car – passenger and driver.

The car’s occupants had to be freed from the vehicle by the fire officers, who utilised the Jas of Life apparatus.

The pair received numerous injuries and were taken from the scene by ambulance. Two ambulances responded.

The Barbados Police Service closed a section of Marchfield Main Road and reopened it just before midday.