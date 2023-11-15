Accident leaves Padmore Village Road impassable Loop Barbados

Motorists travelling along Melrose Road and Padmore Village Road will need to divert due to an accident in the area of Ramsay Real Estate in St Thomas.

Two cars have collided as one exited a side-cart road onto the main – Padmore Village Road.

Both lanes are blocked and the road is impassable at this time.

The crash happened moments ago, around 2:15pm.

Loop now understands that as of 2:30pm, there has been a second collision in the vicinity of Melrose Road to the east of the first accident as a driver attempted to turn and seek an alternate route.

The Barbados Fire Service responded to an accident along Upper Collymore Rock an hour ago, where a driver flipped over. The accident has left one lane impassable.