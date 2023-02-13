Accident claims life of Couva man

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 22-year-old man of California, Central Trinidad, was killed in an accident in Couva on Sunday morning.

Tyrese Wilson died after his vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle smash-up near the Indian Trail overpass on the south-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Police said around 4.30 am, Constables Leotaud and Roberts, of the Debe Highway Patrol, responded to an accident involving a blue Nissan B15 which was seen on its hood on the right lane of the highway.

Wilson was found lying motionless on the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene by DMO Dr Kevin Ramdhin.

Police said the other vehicles involved in the accident were an Amalgamated Security company vehicle and a gold-coloured Toyota Altis.

Four occupants from these vehicles, Daniel Mano,Tyrelle Tuitt, Tyrek Tuitt and Shaquille Matthews, were taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Firemen from the Couva fire station also responded and acting Cpl Singh is continuing investigations.

In a separate incident, a pedestrian died on the spot when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle while crossing the west-bound lane of the highway in Aranguez.

He was identified as Carlos Gilberto Marcano.

Police said Marcano was crossing the highway near Delta Glass when a woman from Petit Valley ran into him.

He died instantly.

