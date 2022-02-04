Academic shift: Education Act to be replaced | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ education system is in for a major shakeup.

Marking the first sitting of Parliament as a republic state, President of Barbados, Her Excellency the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, announced plans to replace the Education Act of 1983, during the President’s Address at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre today.

The President stated that the new legislation will be “more suited” for the modern developments in the educational system.

“Education will be more focused on problem-solving, critical thinking and life-long learning,” the President read.

President Dame Sandra Mason also declared the Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examination (BSSEE), commonly known as the 11-Plus, will be abolished and replaced with a middle schools system.

Government also plans to form Schools of Excellence in arts, sciences, commerce, information and communications technology (ICT), technical skills and other skillsets needed for national development.

Briefly touching on Government’s plans to continually upskill and train citizens, the President disclosed plans are afoot to train artisans and construction workers for the incoming “building boom”.

“There will be continuous effort to train teachers and civil servants, to upskill the national population, to train artisans and a new core of male and female construction workers to fill the jobs in the coming building boom.”

“Every Barbadian child and young person will be supported in self-actualisation through education and training, to achieve their aspiration within the scope of their abilities and God-given talents. Government’s goal is to encourage creatives, thinkers, change agents and thought leaders, not to write off our children and our young people,” she stated.