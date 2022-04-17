Absconded! Minister assures families GIS wards will be returned safely | Loop Barbados

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams, has stated that the safe return of two wards of the girls’ division of the Government Industrial School (GIS) at Barrows, St Lucy is a priority of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This development comes following an incident there over the weekend.

In a press release, it was stated that the two girls absconded under circumstances that are now under investigation, but even as resources are focused in that direction, the safety and well-being of these two remain at the top of the ministry’s agenda.

While all protocol and procedures at the facility are being reviewed as a result of the incident, in the interim very specific measures have been implemented to secure that facility and ensure that all remaining residents are safe and comfortable.

The statement also said that the minister gave his assurance to the families of the wards currently at the facility that “they are safe and being well looked after, and that all steps will be taken to ensure that those who absconded are returned safely to the facility.”