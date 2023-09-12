Abrahams: Sexual assault affects everyone Loop Barbados

There cannot be a “one size fits all” approach to dealing with sexual offences matters.

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams, made this point as he addressed the opening ceremony of a four-day Sex Offender Officer Summit hosted by the Barbados Probation Service at the Radisson Aquatica Resort on Monday.

“I wish people would see sexual offences for what they are. It is perhaps the most disturbing offence. It has the widest ramifications. It affects the victims, the victim’s families, their communities, the perpetrators and their families…,” he said.

However, he expressed hope that the workshop would provide a foundation and strengthen approaches for effectively working with a sex offender population and treating victims, some of whom could face lifelong trauma.

The Minister further noted that people tried “to put a face” on the victim, or perpetrator, which often did not line up with what was expected.

“The victim is not always the defenseless child or the poor person, or uneducated person, or the weak person…. The perpetrators equally, are not necessarily all scruffy people with a criminal past…. One size does not fit all with this. One approach is not the approach for everybody,” he said.

Abrahams stressed that it was important to recognise the point where people were and give them what they need at the point in time, rather than “painting” everyone with the same brush.

He explained that the reality was that sex offenders encompassed a complex and diverse group of individuals who committed sexual offences ranging from non-violent to heinous crimes.

“Understanding this population is important both for prevention and rehabilitation efforts,” he said.

He noted that one common misconception was that all sex offenders were driven purely by a desire for sexual gratification. “But, in reality, the motives vary widely and include power, control, unresolved psychological issues. Some offenders have experienced childhood trauma themselves which can contribute to their criminal behaviour,” the Minister outlined.

However, he indicated that public policy, law enforcement and mental health professionals must work together to address the complexities of sex offending and promote the accountability and rehabilitation where possible.

Abrahams commended the Barbados Probation Service for staging the four-day workshop, which he said was aimed at educating practitioners within the social services, law enforcement, judiciary and prosecution, in understanding the challenges associated with the committing of sexual offences.

He told participants that what they learnt over the next four days could help save a life, or turn one around.

Acting Chief Probation Officer, Denise Agard, noted that there was an increase in sexual and sex-related offences, with some cases dating back to 10 years ago, but with new ones also coming to the forefront.

As a result, she said the department sought to get the necessary training to help the victim and perpetrator.