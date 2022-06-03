Abby De La Rosa Mother Of Nick Cannon Twins Announces Pregnancy With 3rd Child

Nick Cannon might have another baby on the way as his baby mother,

Nick Cannon’s life appears to be taking on another layer of mystery as it appears that he is about to become a father again. This would make three women actively pregnant for Cannon at the given time.

On Friday, one of the mothers of his children, Abby De La Rosa, shared that she is pregnant again with the Wild’N Out host’s baby. They previously welcomed twin boys Zion & Zillion in 2021.

De La Rosa announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post.

“BABY #3 ON THE WAY! I can’t believe I’m going to be a mother of 3 UNDER 3, sheeshhh! I’s so excited for this continued journey into motherhood <3,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

Pregnant, along with De La Rosa, is Instagram model Bri Tiesi who is in her third trimester, and Alyssa Scott, who announced that she was pregnant in mid-May, months after the death of their son. Additionally, there are speculations that model Jessica White, who also lost a child for Cannon in 2020, may be pregnant again. The two have been on and off again and recently appeared on his album cover, where they teased an upcoming announcement.

Nick Cannon has not reacted to the news, but so far, it appears the number of children he has is 10 (not counting the two deceased who would have made it 12).

Thus far, he has two older children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shared with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has two children with model Brittany Bell- son Golden, born in 2017, and Powerful Queen, born in 2020. In 2021, he welcomed twins with Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa. During that same year, he also had a son named Zen with Alyssa Scott. That baby, unfortunately, passed away at just five months in December 2021.

Nick Cannon is opening up about fatherhood in a new interview with Men’s Health, where he respond to critics of him having so many kids.

“If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff,” he shared. “And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up.”

Despite what some critics are saying, Cannon insist that he is very active in all of his children’s lives including taking part in extracurricular activities and guitar lessons.