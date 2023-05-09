Abandoned warehouses a fire hazard warns fire chief Loop Barbados

Chief Fire Officer, Errol Maynard, is appealing to residents and business owners to clean around their properties to avoid disaster.

Maynard made this plea on Monday, May 8, as he returned to the site where a house fire occurred at Passage Road, St Michael, on Sunday. Next door is a bond housing various chemicals, such as oils and grease, an abandoned vehicle, deteriorating wood, and bird droppings.

Noting that this was a concern for the Barbados Fire Service, he also highlighted another nearby bond, which also contained a number of unknown items.

“These items, as they deteriorate with the old wood, card boxes, bird down, all that…can cause a fire,” the Chief Fire Officer cautioned.

He further warned that should a fire start at any of those abandoned structures containing combustibles, it would pose a challenge for the Barbados Fire Service.

“Therefore, I want to encourage all Barbadians to clean up your place, whether government owned or privately owned,” he said.

Maynard warned that a failure by persons to clean their properties and around their homes posed a significant hazard to the lives and livelihoods of those within range.

Making reference to the bond, he described it as a significant challenge for the Barbados Fire Service, as it creates a situation where it would be difficult to fight a fire occurring there.

Divisional Officer, Marlon Small, explained that fire officers made the discovery of chemicals being housed in the bond after being forced to cut the locks, as part of their fire-fighting efforts.

He added that in the event there was a fire in the bond, firemen would be challenged with access because of the way drums and other items were being stored.

Small said what compounded the seriousness of the situation was there were other “significant properties” which could be impacted, if the situation was not addressed urgently.