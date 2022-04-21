A$AP Rocky Released From Police Custody On A $550K Bond

A$AP Rocky released on a $550,000 bond following his arrest at LAX on Wednesday.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s romantic getaway to Barbados came to an ugly end yesterday, April 20, when A$AP was held by police on their return to the US at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The arrest lit up social media, and it was almost immediately uncovered that Rocky was allegedly involved in a November 2021 shooting. TMZ posted images that showed police surrounding Rocky as he walked out of the building and climbed into an awaiting SUV.

Further reports indicate that the “Everyday” singer has been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department over a shooting that took place in the Hollywood area last November. According to the alleged victim’s statement to the police, Rocky approached him with a handgun on the street while walking with two other people.

The supposed victim also claims that Rocky fired three or four shots, one of which grazed his left hand. According to booking documents obtained by Billboard, the “Praise The Lord” rapper was able to post bail a few hours later.

The publication further stated that the rapper was released around noon on Wednesday (April 20) on a US$550,000 bond and ordered to return to court on August 17.

The day after the alleged shooting, he went on to perform at ComplexCon 2021 in Long Beach, California. The couple has been in the media spotlight recently after a vicious rumor began spreading that he allegedly cheated on Rihanna with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. A rumor which seems to have been started by fashion blogger Louis Pisano.

Pisano is quoted as saying, “Rihanna & A$AP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. A$AP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.”

Amina herself dismissed the rumor as simply vicious lies, and the couple proceeded to get away to Rihanna’s native home in Barbados for some much-needed couple time.