A vehicle with a full tank of fuel is a Hurricane Season necessity Loop Barbados

The car is a very untapped resource during storms and hurricanes in some households.

Some people know that filling up the tank for your vehicle is a must when a storm or hurricane is approaching for several reasons, meanwhile, there are others who are still asking, “Why do people rush to the gas stations before the rains?”

Here are some advantages of having a vehicle with a full gas tank in your garage or out front during a storm:

1. It’s a source of electricity

Go charge your devices using your car charger or transformer.

2. For cool/cold air

If the electricity goes out, especially babies suffer the most as they cannot regulate their body temperature the best nor do they know how to handle the heat. You can go in the car for some minutes and run the ac to cool the baby and hopefully put him or her to sleep.

3. Fire

Matches can get wet or go cold during rainy weather. The cigarette lighter in your car can save you.

4. Warmth

Someone may be sick at this time and the heater in your car may just be what’s needed to help warm them up.

5. Radio

You may feel isolated and cut off, but if you go in your car and turn it on, you can listen to the news bulletins and catch up on alerts. Your area may be without power, but an all-clear may have been given in that time and you are clueless. Or an evacuation notice could have been issued for your district and you missed it. Go in the car and catch up on the latest credible weather updates.

6. Evacuation

Suppose you need to dash to a shelter for whatever reason, having a car on E would be the worse thing that could happen.

7. Rescue call

You need fuel in your tank in case an elderly relative or relative with a disability or a loved one has an emergency during the storm and you are in a position to safely navigate the journey to go get them and take them to safety.

8. Generator assistance

You can use some of your gas to fuel your generator

9. Post-storm fill-up rush avoidance

You avoid the post-storm long lines at the pump and there is the possibility of a fuel hike in price post-storm too. You’d save some money if that happens as well.

10. Safety

According to an online source, when thunder roars and lightning cracks across the sky, there are two safe places to seek shelter: inside a sturdy building or inside a hard-topped car. Cars are safe from lightning because of the metal cage surrounding the people inside the vehicle. This may sound counter-intuitive because metal is a good conductor of electricity, but the metal cage of a car directs the lightning charge around the vehicle occupants and safely into the ground. The car essentially becomes a Faraday cage and protects anyone inside.

Keep your hands in your lap and pull over. Stay parked. Avoid trees.