A Straughn promise! Outstanding tax returns will be paid | Loop Barbados

Government has set aside $47 million to pya income tax returns and reverse tax credits for the 2020 filings, so taxpayers can rest assured their monies have either been deposited already or it is on its way soon.

“I’m happy to also report that in spite of the fact that certainly we are in a pandemic and we’ve had to respond to those things, we were not in a position to honour the refunds of income tax by October 2021 for last year as the law requires us to do, but I’m happy to report to Barbadians that over the course of the last two weeks, we have been able to put $47 million in refunds.”

Delivering this news on Saturday was Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn.

He said it will cover tax refunds as well as reverse tax credits, and the hope of government is that Barbadians will understand, “in spite of the circumstances we are facing, that is the kind of discipline that we hope would be appreciated because this has not been an easy road by any stretch of the imagination.”

No fear: Returns before and after Christmas

Reiterating the remorse of government for being tardy with the payments, responding to a question from the media about persons hoping to get their returns this week before the holidays, Straughn said:

“Part of the reason that these income tax refunds were a little late is because as I said, the law says that you are to pay by the end of October, we did have the issue with the ash, the hurricane, the freak storm and the summer surge which soaked up a lot of cash which was in circulation at the time for us to be able to do these things. So the lateness is regretted with respect to that provision, and therefore that $47 million really ought to settle the 2020 filings that were done and we’re confident that unless persons are still being audited, that would constitute the majority of returns for that year but we continue to honour refunds within the context of the programme.”

He said that this administration continues to work and focus on being able to not only bring discipline to the public finances in a macro perspective way “but to make sure that we can actually pay people on time as best we can, but this year has been particularly challenging because of the nature of the disruptions certainly with respect to the natural disasters that we experienced.”

And looking to the New Year while knocking on wood literally and figuratively, the minister said the task at hand now is to recalibrate slightly more confidently “with the reopening of the economy and the cooperation of Barbadians [so] that we can get things back on track in a more streamlined fashion, but things will happen and we will continue to pay those persons for whom outstanding refunds are due as we have been able to do over the last three and a half years.”