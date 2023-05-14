A Mother of Business – Tanuke is rowing others to better lives Loop Barbados

From a young age she said having children was not her focus and to this day, she has not wavered, only birthing business after business after business after business.

With many brainchildren, Tanukeuno-Ashock Rowe is a mother of a different nature, the serial entrepreneur is a mother of businesses.

It may sound weird to many, but the number of businesses she owns and is the sole employee in, is astounding.

her parents gave her the gift of freedom, especially freedom to explore

In 2023, where people love to say, ‘We all have the same 24 hours’, it’s mind-boggling trying to fathom how this always-on-the-go, always completing a task, always on the job, yet happy to the max woman gets it all done.

The first secret that she has is her mother, in fact, it’s her parents. When most Barbadian children were being bombarded with ‘Go to school, get a good education and find a job’, ‘Be a doctor, lawyer, bank manager’, ‘Children are meant to be seen not heard’, and ‘Touch nothing’, her parents gave her the gift of freedom, especially freedom to explore and the freedom of choice. She was the child who was chastised at school for always asking ‘Why?’ but her curiosity was encouraged at home.

“My mother is Vincentian, father Jamaican, so I grew up with a different mindset and vision. We were taught to ‘try a ting, try every ting’, if you fail you learn but you tried and that’s priceless. Strong people taught me to be strong, smart – use my skills and gain others, take every opportunity to grow and evolve and adapt. They never said do one thing only, so I never thought to only do one course or field or one job type or business; I worked and studied and grew my businesses synonymously.

“As a child I didn’t like toys. I lived in books escaping to all over the world hungry for knowledge on everything, to know how things worked, what made people tick, why the world was the way it was. Every year I requested a book for birthdays, Christmas etcetera and sat reading Nancy Drew, Hardy Boys, Tell Me Why, Enid Blyton, the dictionary,” Tanuke shared with a laugh. “Each word led to another word. I needed to know what they meant.”

So now with a slew of businesses under her belt, she would say that her proudest achievement is being able to help others.

“I’m proud of my job placement and courses that lead to entrepreneurship… A job or skill is good only if you use it to build yourself up independently not just work to pay bills. So many people right now are drowning and feel like there is no hope. So that’s my favorite part of entrepreneurship seeing potential and setting others on a path to maximize it, as I call it monetizing their skills.”

Each business is something I love and I am passionate about

Talking about how she has seen people take CVs done by her business, by herself, and gotten the jobs, that makes her happy, but that’s not all. “Through our placement programmes over 1,500 people have found employment locally, regionally and internationally, and some have not just one but two jobs, while some also went on to own businesses and hire employees through us as well creating more jobs and opportunities.”

Listing some of her brands/businesses, she said, “Finao Conquer Realty – real estate and concierge services; Apply Yourself Now – recruitment, job placements, self improvement, business development, courses and skills training; Affordable Advertising and Marketing – marketing for all business budgets, flyers and anything else needed to make sure companies maximize their profit and have continual success.”

But how did she get to be at the helm of this batch of business, numbering eight so far, and why such an eclectic mix, as it would appear to some, because she even does security work and works with dogs too?

“Each business is something I love and I am passionate about. So it is not really working, it’s just pursuing different aspects of my personality, for example my passion for fashion led to my wig business and designing clothes, wigs, jewelry and dog accessories.

“My love of music led to me managing artistes and launching my shows about business and artistes, and each passion over laps and feeds each business. It [her portfolio] is a living growing thing just like me!”

There is no office space or store front, no desk and chair with a ball and chain for her either. She was working remotely before it was a buzzword. When asked if she has a photo behind her desk, she quickly confessed, “I’m hardly sitting down. I accidentally fall asleep about one hour a day or night, my brain is constantly going with ideas, concepts, business information and if I don’t at least begin them, it doesn’t stop.”

When she was younger she was told “You’re not going to be able to work for people!” and she has found that to be the truth.

Hating the minimum wage locally, she knew that working for bare minimum even back as a teen was not going to be her story. From age nine, she was buying and selling stuff with her first little “business”. She got bit by the entrepreneurship bug early.

If I see potential in a business or a person I would reach out

“If you want change you have to push for it… Your life is supposed to be filled with advancement adapting, growing. Your job is supposed to be a stepping stone to better, don’t lean on someone else’s dream, it’s not yours and you will be in the fat they cut if they need to.”

A proponent of career cushioning, she said at one time she had three jobs when younger. “And I move on while still there.” At one time, she had no vacation for six years switching jobs with no breaks in between.

“But I always knew my final destination would not be working for someone. It was just my journey, but it taught me my worth and taught me how to best treat my employees if I ever became an employer.”

And to this day, she makes time to give back. Tanuke says a 9 to 5 never would allow her to give back the way she is able to now while being her own boss. She said:

“I give back in donations of time yes. If I see potential in a business or a person I would reach out, sometimes they just need people to listen and reach out, follow your gut, you are not crazy.

“People need counseling, reassurance, pep talks. Some times the world is a hard place and society teaches people not to speak out — that needs to stop!

“If I was working a 9 to 5 I wouldn’t be able to take an hour or two to speak with people struggling with hormonal imbalance and fertility to help them conceive, or speak to a youth who feels like they have nothing to offer because society turns them away from jobs asking for 50 years experience at age 18.”

She has even been asked to give motivational speeches, but she confessed, “I don’t see it as motivational speaking I’m just speaking and if they find it motivational, for me I’m just speaking my truth.”

In terms of her favourite skill in her set, she says that has to be marketing. “Oh dear, I’d say marketing is my favorite skill. Everything in life is marketing, relationships, real estate, jobs, everything is about making yourself or business the most obvious choice, the most intentional selection.”

With a goal to showcase other start-ups and businesses in need of assistance, she has a showcase next on her list of endeavours.

“We also partner with small businesses to provide any thing missing in the market, showcasing small businesses as well. The youth are the future and we make sure that is a big push in all our endeavors.”

But next up is the launch of one of her shows In Your Biz for persons ages 16 to 39. Work is ongoing for the website and an expo as well. And this is but one of the shows her mind has conjured as she continues to think of new ways to help others while continuing to diversify her offerings to the world, not just Barbados and the Caribbean.

They need to instill saving and investing skills from ages four and up

Asked if she had any advice for other young children thinking they won’t fit into the world of work either, despite their parents’ push, she said:

“Live for you. Make your dreams come true no one else can accomplish what you can there is only one you and you have to manifest your role in the cycle of life we each have a part to play listen to your gut and your heart and you will always be happy.”

And to the parents, especially those with young primary-school-aged children or toddlers and infants, she urged, “They need to instill saving and investing skills from ages four and up [because it’s not being done in schools]. When children’s minds still open, before society kills that light teach children the value of money not just earning it but investing, flipping, growing.”

On a personal note, what’s next for Tanuke? “Music, traveling to Jamaica and St Vincent to visit family while doing my shows on businesses and helping others local and abroad, while growing my brand names while getting in to the studio and recording the songs and acting out my skits. I am a very animated person love to make others laugh to feel better and music and laughter help with both, and that’s my ultimate goal, if you want to make the world a better place start with the person you are!”