A Lobster Festival Returns to This Caribbean Island

News Americas, ROAD TOWN, TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Fri. Nov. 4, 2022: It will be lobster time this November 25th in the Caribbean Island of the BVI as the Anegada Lobster Festival, (ALF), returns.

From November 25 to 27th, the festival will welcome foodies from around the world to Anegada to celebrate the shared love of food, music, and fun. It will kick off with a “lobster crawl,” a bar crawl covering many of the island’s favorite watering holes.

Ten restaurants on Anegada are anxiously looking forward to preparing their specialties for all to sample. Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to indulge in lobster prepared in over ten different ways – lobster wraps, lobster ice-cream, and grilled lobster, to name a few. This scavenger hunt-styled event encourages everyone to take advantage of the many available ways to get around the island while exploring all the participating restaurants and attractions on Anegada. One of the highlights of the Anegada Lobster Festival will be the Butter Sauce Tramp on the early morning of Sunday, November 27th.

“We are excited to welcome our residents and visitors back to Anegada and the British Virgin Islands to celebrate this milestone with us. In addition to delectable dishes from ten restaurants, there are amazing prizes and giveaways in store for everyone”, said Director of Tourism of the BVI Tourist Board & Film Commission (BVITB&FC), Clive McCoy. “In addition to promoting gastronomical tourism, the event is expected to promote the major attractions to explore and the activities to experience on Anegada.” The Anegada Lobster Festival is a welcoming event that caters to all food palates. Each restaurant will feature food for all dietary preferences, in addition to entertainment by live bands or popular deejays. The participating restaurants are:

Anegada Reef Hotel

Big Bamboo

Cow Wreck

Flash of Beauty

Lobster Trap

Pink Flamingo

Potter’s By the Sea

Sid’s Pomato Point

Tipsy

Wonky Dog

Persons attending the event are encouraged to download the “Flapbook.” This digital guide contains all you need to know about the event including, menus of participating restaurants, ferry schedules, an island map, emergency contacts, and fun activities.