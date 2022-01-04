A first for 2022 – Daily COVID cases top 500 | Loop Barbados

A total of 538 people – 229 males and 309 females – tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, January 3, 2022, from the 2,383 tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

The new cases consisted of 91 persons under the age of 18, and 447 who were 18 years and older.

There were 194 people in isolation facilities, while 1,498 were in home isolation.

This marks the highest number of daily cases for 2022, since December 8. The sharp increase comes days after health officials officially confirmed that the omicron variant was in Barbados.

An unvaccinated 75-year-old woman died from the viral illness at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department on Monday. As of January 3, there were 263 deaths from the virus.

The public health laboratory has carried out 476,116 tests since February 2020, and recorded 29,698 COVID-19 cases (14,029 males and 15,669 females).

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 156,033 (68.3 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of persons who are fully vaccinated is 143,792 (53.1 per cent of the total population or 63 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.