A day at the races: Visit Barbados Derby Day set Loop Barbados

Horseracing fans are in for a treat on Tuesday, August 1, when the first-ever ‘Visit Barbados’ Derby Race Day is slated to be held.

The event represents the third and final leg of the Barbados Triple Crown Series and has been rebranded as the ‘Visit Barbados’ Derby Race Day. The venture, a partnershipbetween the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) and the Barbados Turf Club, was announced during a media conference yesterday, July 28, at the BTMI headquarters, One Barbados Place, Warrens.

BTMI Chairman Shelly Williams indicated that the contribution of horse racing to tourism has been both “understated and underrated”.

“I would say that horse racing in Barbados has brought so much tourism. Through the horses we have seen developers come, we have exported a lot of the people, so we have also exported a taste of Barbados…The partnerships with sports and tourism, there is no separation,” she stated.

The Visit Barbados Derby and the Pride of Barbados trophies

While indicating that the partnership of sports and tourism allowed for the exportation of skills through trainers and the performances of local jockeys, she also highlighted that marrying sporting events with the island’s festivities would be beneficial in showcasing what Barbados has to offer.

“Sporting events and festivities will continue to bring tourists to Barbados and I think it is about time that we are a part of this Derby. It’s a great time for families and tourists alike to bring their children to the event. We will have music and it will be a great showcase for what is to come for Food and Rum Festival.”

Williams went on to express BTMI’s pleasure at being a part of the Derby’s hosting, stating: “I am just so proud and I think it is about time that we have this signature race. My Board thought it was time to have the tourism body represented in one of those races. We are very happy that the Sandy Lane Gold Cup has been so successful, and that itself is a signature event, and we look forward to making this a signature event moving forward.”

The highly-anticipated horseracing event will feature eight races with signature names representing a combination of Barbadian culture and BTMI’s signature events. The races are Rise and Run; Pop Kite; St Lawrence Gallop; Liquid Gold Feast; The Kadooment Sprint; The Pride of Barbados; De Las Lap; and the 2000 metres/10-furlong Visit Barbados Derby.

The Visit Barbados Derby Race Day will take place from 1 pm until 6 pm.