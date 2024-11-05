A Caribbean Black Friday Travel Deal

News Americas, New York, NY, November 29, 2024: Get ready for a Caribbean travel deal this Black Friday.

The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, a boutique-chic gem in the heart of New Kingston, Jamaica, is offering an exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale for 2024. Guests can enjoy up to 25% off published rates for bookings made through December 3, 2024, with stays available anytime through December 31, 2025.

“This is the perfect opportunity to plan your getaway and experience Kingston’s finest all-suite hotel,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “With this deal, travelers can enjoy a year’s worth of savings just in time for the holidays.”

The promotion requires a minimum two-night stay, and blackout dates apply from December 29, 2024, to January 1, 2025, and April 25–28, 2025. Rates are subject to a 10% government tax, a 10% service charge, and a $4.00 per-room, per-night occupancy tax.

The Courtleigh Hotel, known for its elegant ambiance, personalized service, and modern amenities, offers guests a prime location close to Kingston’s top attractions like Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park.

For more details and reservations, visit Courtleigh Hotel Specials.