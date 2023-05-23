A busy Concacaf calendar awaits both men and women senior teams Loop Barbados

Post-summer will be a busy period for the men and women of the Barbados senior football teams.

Recently at the Concacaf Headquarters in Miami, Florida the groups for the third edition of the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) and the inaugural Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup competition were announced by Carmen Boquin.

The Lady Tridents have been placed in League B of the competition, due to their ranking of 23rd in the confederation and they will participate in Group C of the competition, along with Caribbean neighbours St Vincent & the Grenadines, Bermuda and Dominican Republic.

The Dominican Republic are the highest ranked team in the group with a placement of 15th while Bermuda resides just under them and St Vincent and the Grenadines currently in 21st amongst the 41-member list.

Matches are expected to be played during the FIFA Women’s International match windows in September, October, November 2023 in a home and away format.

Barbados will need to finish top of the table to advance to the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Preliminaries, where they will vie for a place at the Concacaf W Gold Cup tournament.

Coach of the Lady Tridents Mario Harte is pleased with the draw and believes patriotism will play a major role in his team’s success, particularly in their encounters at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

“Honestly, I am happy with the draw. I think it is the best we could have hoped for.

Not saying that we are afraid of the Central American teams but the atmosphere in those countries with the crowds, really get behind their teams.

The other teams in the group are ranked higher than us, but I honestly believe we can get some wins, especially at home, as long as we have the support”, said Harte.

Barbados senior men’s midfielder Elijah Downey.

Coach of the men’s team Orlando Da Costa made a similar request, as he encouraged the local fans to lend their support to the men during their assignments, particularly in home matches, because it plays a critical role in assisting the team’s success.

“If we play every game with the right attitude, organization and passion, we will certainly be closer to winning.

I make a plea from my heart that the Barbadians come to all home and away games to support our national team.

I’m counting on you”, Da Costa said.

After a disappointing display in last season’s competition, where they finished bottom of the table with just one victory, the Tridents have been given a lifeline as they retained their League B status.

Barbados has been assembled in Group B of the league along with longtime rivals Trinidad & Tobago, Dominican Republic and Montserrat, and will play home and away versus each opponent on the FIFA International Match days during September, October and November 2023.

The group winner will be promoted to League A, while the bottom-place at the end of the group matches will be relegated to League C.