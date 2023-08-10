9,000 reasons – Chiief Diin says more soca coming ‘for sure’ Loop Barbados

Barbadian dancehall artiste Chiief Dinn has 9,000 reasons to try to bring another soca hook for 2024, after an exceptional Crop Over season this year.

And with a smirk, he has confirmed to Loop that he will be back in studio to cook up more soca in the future.

That’s not to say that he’s shifting to becoming a soca artiste, but his first attempt at the soca genre, You Know Da, has been called addictive by many.

Diin first caught the attention of the soca lovers when he popped up on Twitter to promote his offering. Over the airwaves, the song gained traction and then within weeks he amassed hundreds of fans at every fete and with each stage performance. Ultimately, in less than two months, he has gained thousands more between when his tune dropped and Grand Kadooment Monday, August 7, when revellers chipped down to the Mighty Grynner Highway from Warrens.

The infectious song placed second in both Tune of The Crop and People’s Monarch, receiving $5,000 and $4,000 respectively.

He might be a new face on the soca scene, but Chiief Diin is well known for his dancehall roots and his infamous catchphrase “Yota”. He has rubbed shoulders with the likes of British rappers – Skepta and Giggs. In fact, Giggs featured in the track Top Boss from his 2022 album, Sabali.

Some of his famous singles include 21 Passengers, Believe In Myself and Block Hoppers.

Soca On De Hill re-highlighted Diin’s immense popularity.

Labelmate, Leadpipe, who has been forefront during the 2023 Crop Over with his hit, Brain Freeze, brought Diin on stage saying: “We got other big tunes of the season. It isn’t all about me. It’s not just about me. It’s about strength and unity. I cannot push Barbados by myself, I cannot do it.”

So he looked to the side of the stage and said he knows that this is Crop Over time and you gaw bring a hook. And Chiief Diin ran on to the stage singing the opening verse of You Know Da – “They say it’s soca time and I got to bring a hook” – which led to an eruption of cheers from the crowd. His entry was unexpected and unscripted but the thousands on the Hill welcomed him like a headline act.

When speaking to Loop Entertainment, Diin expressed that despite this being his debut on the soca scene, he actually expected the immense response, which he largely credited to his loyal fanbase and his musical talents.

“I just told myself to do a song to show my versatility in music because everybody knows me as a dancehall artiste. I knew it would have gotten an energy occurring because I have a fanbase out there that is real,” he told Loop.

“I appreciate everybody that is backing me and my vibe,” he continued.

So, this won’t be the last we see of Chiief Diin dabbling in the soca genre. He told Loop, “yeah, yeah, for sure, for sure” he will be bringing out more soca tunes.