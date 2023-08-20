9-year-old Tayari has no fears about his new school – Kolij Loop Barbados

Tayari Wallace sat the Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance Examination (BSSEE) and is off to Harrison College next month, at just nine years old.

The youngest of the 18 early sitters to complete the Common Entrance Exam, Tayari has no fear nor anxiety about his next step on his educational journey.

A graduate of St Cyprian’s Boys School, he is one of the 14 boys from his class of 28 to pass for HC.

Chatting with Loop after his football camp at Kickstart, he said he was elated to achieve the grades to get him to his first choice school. Tayari “studied hard” and amassed 94 in Mathematics and 86 in English.

Not a huge fan of studying, the swimmer and athlete did extra academic lessons only in his final year. But he said he studies because he sees the positive results of applying himself.

Talking to his dad Errol Wallace, it was determined that Tayari didn’t actually need extra lessons thpugh, but his teacher said “it wouldn’t hurt him” and so his mum said, “yes”. But dad said he had every confidence in Tayari from the day the school recommended he skip a class.

Tayari’s birthday is in late September and though he originally started school at three years old, in Infants A, it was recommended that he should complete the second two terms in Infants B. Errol posited that Tayari was very curious in class and because he was encouraged to ask questions and communicate openly at home, it transfered to school as well.

When asked if he feels he is too young for secondary school, with no hesitation Tayari said, “I think that I am ready. I think I can handle the stuff, what it takes to go to secondary school.”

Errol too has no reservations about his son advancing now. He said Tayari has grown up and lives around adults, and as a result is mature beyond his short years.

Small in stature but sure in his speech and thoughts, Tayari said on the top of his list of things he’s looking forward to doing at the Crumpton Street institution from September, is “making new friends.”