9-y-o boy reported missing; last seen at church in Kingston Loop Jamaica

A high alert has been activated for 9-year-old Sheldon Myers otherwise called ‘Tate’ of building 14, Bustamante Highway, Kingston 14 who has been missing since Sunday, February 19.

He is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that at about 5:30 pm, Sheldon was last seen at a church in the area. When last seen he was dressed in a red-and-white shirt, blue jeans, and a pair of red sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sheldon Myers is asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station

