8th Barbados Independent Film Festival set for January 2024 Loop Barbados

A festival for creatives within the local film industry will roll out as soon as the new year turns.

From January 16 to January 21, 2024 the Barbados Independent Film Festival (BIFF) will stage its eighth season, with a number of events slated to be held at different locations island wide.

The festival’s launch which took place Thursday, November 2, saw a return to its home base at the Barbados Museum. Among those in attendance were president of the Barbados Museum and Historical Society, Sir Trevor Carmichael, the museum’s Deputy Director Kevin Farmer as well as UK-based filmmaker Kwame Lestrade.

During her brief remarks, BIFF’s director, De Carla Applewhaite indicated that part of the film festival’s mission was to “share the creativity of filmmakers worldwide” while still supporting the local and regional film sector.

“For aspiring filmmakers, independent cinema serves as the initial steppingstone in their careers…It not only brings outstanding cinema to our region but also fosters networking and learning opportunities across the film sector,” Applewhaite stated.

“These are the reasons the festival goes on and…we continue in support of the full creative orange economy, from creatives to consumers,” she added.

The festival also received a stamp of approval from the museum’s Deputy Director Kevin Farmer, who described it as “one of the most engaging, informative, developmental film festivals” in the region which allowed young filmmakers to “tap into our orange economy and blossom”.

As the brainchild of by Sir Trevor Carmichael and American-born filmmaker Jennifer Smith-Bent, BIFF which was rolled out in 2017, aims to fill the deficit of the film experience in Barbados. It attracts a range of entries which cover a myriad of social, political and economic themes.

Selections are judged by an esteemed panel and in the past has included veteran Hollywood actor Stephen Lang, best known for his role in the Avatar trilogy.

The festival offers three major awards which includes Best Feature, Best Documentary and Best Short Film. Special awards are given for exceptional storytelling and environmental subjects. A grant of BBD $10 000 will also be awarded to a Barbadian filmmaker for producing a short film.

While thanking founders, sponsors and supporters of the festival, Director Applewhaite encouraged all to the “fantastic season of film” while issuing a reminder that the deadline for the submissions of was December 1, 2023.