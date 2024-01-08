89 students transfer to Mount Tabor Primary Loop Barbados

The Mount Tabor Primary School welcomed 89 new students to their Sherborne, St John compound today, Tuesday, January 9.

The students transitioned from the St John Primary School which was plagued with environmental concerns last term. The Ministry of Education announced the indefinite closure of St John Primary in December, 2023, and informed parents that students will be reallocated.

In a statement on Monday, January 8, the Ministry disclosed that parents of 11 former St John’s Primary students have opted for transfer to other schools citing “greater convenience, including easier access from their respective homes”, while 89 students will start the Hilary Term at Mount Tabor.

A new prefabricated building has been constructed at the Mount Tabor Primary School site to accommodate two classrooms for the new students.

Additionally, the Transport Board will provide a daily school bus which will transport students from the Coach Hill, Colleton and Gall Hill environs to Mount Tabor. The bus will leave the St John Primary location at 8:30 am and return to that location in the evenings.The crossing guard remains by the St John Primary School to assist with movement on mornings and evenings.

Transferred students will be allowed to continue wearing their St John Primary School uniform at Mount Tabor.

The Ministry reports that parents and guardians are satisfied with the transition, including the provision of transport of the children to their new location.

Meanwhile, the principal, teaching and non-teaching staff of St John Primary have been reassigned. The future of the St John Primary has yet to be announced by Cabinet.