88 Welcome Stamps approved in last reported cohort Loop Barbados

Less than 50 per cent of the recent applicants for the Barbados Welcome Stamp gained approval.

This year, between February 1 and April 30, there were 183 applications for the Barbados Welcome Stamp, and of those, 88 applications got the green light. That works out to 48 per cent of applicants gaining entry to Barbados via this means for at least one year.

As it pertains to overall applications since the start of this initiative, as of April 30, 2023, the Barbados 12-Month Welcome Stamp Programm received 4,394 applications, of which 2,743 were approved. Of the applications received, 64 per cent were from individuals and 36 per cent from families. A further breakdown of the statistics revealed that 64 per cent of the applicants are male, while 36 per cent are females. Those applying under the programme range from 18 to over 75 years old.

The top leading countries whose citizens are seeking entry under the programme remain consistent for this year and are the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Canada, India and Ireland. These were the top countries between August 2022 and January 2023 as well.

The recent statistics were compiled by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.’s research department, with data received from the Barbados Immigration Department.