8 Venues to play mas for Grand Kadooment, Foreday Mornin’ | Loop Barbados

The jury is still out on what it may look like in actuality but Barbadians and Crop Over lovers around the globe can breath a little more easily now knowing that Barbados will have a modified season of Emancipation and Crop Over for 2022.

Speaking on Entertainment in today’s press conference to update the country on COVID-19, prime minister Mia Amor Mottley said that summer 2022 will be a lot sweeter than summer 2020 and 2021, even if not as sweet as summer 2019 and before.

Addressing “the big elephant in the room…Crop Over”, she said:

“What happens for Crop Over? We are satisfied that we can have the season of emancipation and a modified Crop Over season.”

She said that she is sure that all Barbadians “would be happy to hear that.”

But in real terms she explained, “The staging and executing of Grand Kadooment and Foreday Mornin’ which of course would be the two events that would give the Ministry of Health their greatest concern, we’ve now agreed that we will decentralise this, such that we will have at least eight venues that will accommodate persons wanting to play mas for Foreday Mornin’ and for Grand Kadooment and it means that those persons who will attend those decentralised venues will have to adhere to the same rules that fetes, that persons attending fetes will adhere to over the course of the next few months.”

She told the listening public, “we’re happy for this because we know that after two years of no Crop Over and no release, people are more than waiting for this opportunity, but as you heard from Dr George, we will continue to live, but safely so.”

She said that the hope is to have the eight venues “properly fenced and with the protocols announced” that the country can welcome not only locals but visitors who look forward to the first summer festival since the pandemic.

Consultations to refine the events will occur next week at the start of March where Shantal Munroe Knight and NCF CEO Carol Roberts Reifer will meet with stakeholders and outline the types of events that will be held.

Another change that is being ushered in for the entertainment industry is that the cap for patrons to events will be based on the venue and not an arbitrary cap figure anymore.

“That consideration of the size of the venue and roughly the ability to allow people to adhere to the three-foot distancing rule will determine what those venue numbers will be and of course, that will vary from venue to venue to venue. The minimum requirement for attendance will continue to be that persons must be fully-vaccinated or show a negative Rapid test taken at least 24 hours prior to the event.”

With some questioning the heavier guidelines for promoters and staff, the prime minister nipped this complaint in the bud saying, “We do know that service providers and technically crews must be full vaccinated and must also test negative and that is because they must have a duty of care to the persons attending the event.”

The prime minister said that all these things have been given the blessing of the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit. So they should come to fruition, “subject of course to there being no intervening event that makes our situation worse, and thus far we are reasonably satisfied that we are on the right trajectory not just locally but globally.”