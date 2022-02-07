8 Jobs in Accounts and Finance for Bajans at home and in T&T | Loop Barbados

Barbadians will be able to apply for roles in Accountancy and Finance on www.caribbeanjobs.com this week.

The available positions featured are for Digicel and Profiles Caribbean Inc.

Applicants should be sure to have fully updated CVs.

Recruiters have clearly stated the qualifications and experience required and applicants are encouraged to read the ads carefully before applying.

Accountant

Profiles Caribbean, Inc.

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Accountant-Job-135185.aspx

Report Delivery Lead

Digicel

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Report-Delivery-Lead-Job-134147.aspx

Data Governance Lead

Digicel

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Data-Governance-Lead-Job-134146.aspx

Accounts Payable Analyst

Digicel

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Accounts-Payable-Analyst-Job-133796.aspx

Intercompany Analyst

Digicel

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Intercompany-Analyst-Job-133794.aspx

Barbadian citizens will also find opportunities for employment in other Caribbean islands. There are vacancies in Trinidad in Accountancy and Finance that Barbadians can apply for.

Three (3) Accounting/Finance Jobs that Barbadians can apply for in the region:

Vice President Finance

HRC Associates

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Vice-President-Finance-Job-134965.aspx

Team Lead- Accounting

Aegis Business Solutions Limited

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Team-Lead-Accounting-Job-134193.aspx

Senior Internal Auditor

Agostini’s

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/SENIOR-INTERNAL-AUDITOR-Job-134056.aspx

Caribbeanjobs.com Tips (Caribbeanjobs.com Contributor Garth Francis MBA)

As the pandemic rages on, many persons are still working from home.

It’s therefore useful to examine some of the ways that this can be done effectively.

Make sure that you have the right tools to perform your job. Laptops, smartphones, printers, scanners, special software etc should be available to ensure that the work function can be effectively carried out.

Try to establish a “workspace”. This area should be dedicated to focusing on work-related activities during periods when you are supposed to be working. It can be considered your office away from the office.

Establish a work schedule that includes breaks. Periods of work should be dedicated to accomplishing your tasks and distractions should be avoided during these times. Set aside enough time breaks so that you can recharge or attend to personal matters. Be aware of how much time is being spent on social media, personal phone calls or even television.

Stay connected with co-workers for support and guidance. Virtual meetings, emails, group chats and phone calls can allow workers to celebrate accomplishments, collaborate, resolve issues or simply feel connected to the rest of their organisation.

Get the support of the persons you live with. This can be very important in terms of ensuring that you have a quiet and distraction-free work environment. Help them to understand your work schedule so that you can be productive during work periods and relax during your downtime.

Do a daily assessment of goals set vs goals achieved to ensure that your productivity level is where it needs to be. If you are failing to meet deadlines or targets consistently then you will have to examine how adjustments to your schedule, workspace, support network or “work from home tools” could help.