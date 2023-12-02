8 Earthquakes recorded in the Caribbean in 10 hours Loop Barbados

Several earthquakes were reported in the Caribbean overnight into today with a magnitude 6.0 quake recorded northeast of Guadeloupe early this morning which was felt in other islands.

The events have worried people in the Caribbean. The UWI Seismic Research Center in response to concerns online said in a post this morning:

“Please note that our region is a seismically active one and we can feel events in a short period of time. This is why we always urge persons to plan, prepare and practice for any earthquake event.”

Here is a chronology of the Automatic Earthquake Locations posted by The UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC):

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded northeast of Guadeloupe, southeast of Antigua and east of Montserrat around 6:29 am local time at a depth of 10 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from UWI SRC, the quake struck:

Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 76 km, NE

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 91 km, SE

Brades, Montserrat, 123 km, E

Before this, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake was recorded near Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat around 4.48 am at a depth of 16 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from UWI SRC, the quake struck:

Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 71 km, NE

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 89 km, SE

Brades, Montserrat, 120 km, E

This one was reported as being felt very strong by social media users in Guadeloupe, Dominica, Antigua, St Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat.

On Friday night several earthquakes were also recorded near the same chain of islands.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was recorded near Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat around 11 pm local time at a depth of 34.8 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from UWI SRC, the quake struck:

Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 120 km, NE

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 131 km, ESE

Brades, Montserrat, 164 km, E

Another tremor of 3.8 magnitude was reported near Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat. It occurred around 11:13 pm at a depth of 10 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from UWI SRC, the quake struck:

Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 115 km, NE

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 138 km, ESE

Brades, Montserrat, 173 km, E

Before this, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded near St Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia and Grenada. This quake occurred around 11:01 pm at a depth of 5 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from UWI SRC, the quake struck:

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 25 km, NW

Castries, Saint Lucia, 92 km, SW

St. George’s, Grenada, 145 km, NNE

Also, at 10:58 pm, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 48.6 km was recorded near Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from UWI SRC, the quake struck:

Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 114 km, NE

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 138 km, ESE

Brades, Montserrat, 174 km, E

Then at 10:31 pm local time, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded near Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat. It occurred at a depth of 7.7 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from UWI SRC, the quake struck:

Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 124 km, NE

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 135 km, ESE

Brades, Montserrat, 171 km, E

And, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded near St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat. It occurred around 8:17 pm at a depth of 80.6 km.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from UWI SRC, the quake struck:

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 70 km, N

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 133 km, NW

Brades, Montserrat, 134 km, NW

UWI SRC also posted a safety video this morning on what to do during an earthquake with the caption:

“A reminder that we need to prepare, plan and practice for earthquakes. The events this week and last night reminds us that we can experience earthquakes of various magnitudes and efforts should be made at all levels in society to be prepared.”