8 days to go: Team Brazil Loop Barbados

T-8… The 2022 FIFA World Cup is soon upon us, and the excitement can be felt globally, as football lovers prepare to be isolation for the next month.

Some of the world’s best players will be on show, as they compete to be the best football nation in the world.

One country which can boast of being in the argument each time is five-time world champions Brazil.

Related Article

The “Selecao” will be attending their 22nd World Cup. Brazil is the only country to qualify for every FIFA World Cup every held and have won it, a record five times, two of those titles coming in successive years; 1958 and 1962. They are the only nation to have ever repeated as champions.

Brazil have also been a powerhouse in the South American continent, winning the Copa America championship nine times, with the most recent success in 2019

The current number one ranked team in the world will attempt to end their 20-year World Cup drought and they are expected to do so, primarily due to the abundance of quality players at their disposal.

Country: Brazil

Capital: Brasilia

Population: 214 million

Confederation: CONMEBOL (South America)

Group: G

Professional League: Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A

World Cup appearances: 22 (2022)

Qualification status: Runners-up in CONMEBOL table

Key players: Neymar (PSG, France), Thiago Silva (Chelsea, England), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal, England), Alex Sandro (Juventus, Italy), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Spain)

Coach: Adenor Leonardo Bacchi (“Tite”)

Group mates: Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Predictions: Group winners and title contenders.