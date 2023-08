In the two-week period of August 5 to August 18, eight persons died as a result of COVID-19.

The dashboard was distributed today, August 21, by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

In Barbados, of the 781 tests conducted, 276 results returned positive. This yields a positivity rate of 35.34.

There were six people hospitalised due to the viral illness as of August 18.

The total number of deaths no stands at 629.