$750 Fine if Worrell breaches bond after assaulting police Loop Barbados

A magistrate has placed 32-year-old Karl Kemar Antonio Worrell on a six-month bond.

According to police, personnel from the Central Police Station of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) arrested and formally charged Worrell of Carrington Village, St Michael for the following offence:

Obstructing a Police Officer in the execution of duty – Friday, August 25, 2023, along River Road, St Michael.

Worrell appeared before Magistrate Knight of St Matthias Court at District ‘A’ & Civil Court on Friday, October 6, 2023.

He was given a CRD (Convicted, Reprimanded and Discharge) and was placed on the bond for half a year to keep the peace for the charge of assaulting a police in the execution of duty. A breach of the latter is $750 forthwith or one (1) month imprisonment.