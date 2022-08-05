718 positive; Over 1,000 tested post-Kadooment, a first in 8 days Loop Barbados

The number of persons being tested for COVID-19, doubled or tripled yesterday in comparison to the days prior to Grand Kadooment Day.

On July 3, some 1,566 persons were tested and 718 returned positive results. This yields a positivity rate of 45.85.

The tests were conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory and results returned August 4, 2022.

Of the 718 COVID-positive patients, there are 299 men and 419 women recorded. Among the positive cases, 80 persons are under the age of 18, and 638 are 18 years and older. The number of people in isolation facilities was 62, while 2,799 were in home isolation.

Prior to August 3, the last time over 1,000 people were tested for the viral illness was July 26, when 1,013 persons were tested and 384 were positive for COVID.

Total tests conducted from July 27 to August 2 and positive results:

July 27 – 894 tests, 330 positives PR – 36.91

July 28 – 985 tests, 329 positives PR – 33.40

July 29 – 858 tests, 302 positives PR – 38.34

July 30 – 556 tests, 191 positives PR – 34.35

July 31 – 513 tests, 215 positives PR – 41.91

August 1 – 550 tests, 215 positives PR – 39.10

August 2 – 693 tests, 325 positives PR – 46.90