71-year-old man missing since Friday

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

He is 71-year-old Anthony Decoursey Coward, of Airy Hill, Saint Joseph, who left home about 12 pm on Friday, July 5, 2024 and has not been seen since.

Coward is about five feet, seven inches (5’7’’) tall, slim built, has a round head, short grey hair, dark complexion, broad nose, large ears. He has drooping shoulders, knock knee, walks droopingly and has marks on both feet.

Coward also speaks with a Bajan accent, has a pleasant manner and is said to be in the early stages of Dementia.

He frequents Venture, St John. He is also in the habit of drinking alcohol.

Coward was last seen him on the mentioned date and time walking in the direction of Lammings, Saint Joseph wearing a white Polo shirt, a dark ¾ pants and slippers, colour unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anthony Decoursey Coward, is asked to contact the District ‘F’/Belleplaine Police Station at 433-1540, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.