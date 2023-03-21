70% staff cut: New proposed Arawak Cement model requires less people Loop Barbados

Trinidad Cement Ltd.(TCL) is restructuring the Arawak Cement Company Ltd (ACCL) model and looking to slash the present staff complement by 70 per cent.

“The workforce will be adjusted, and approximately 30 per cent of the current employees of ACCL will be retained in the operating model.”

Arawak Cement Company Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trinidad Cement Ltd incorporated in Barbados.

This news came in a release posted on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange website on March 17, 2023, where it was stated that Board of Directors of TCL by resolution on March 13, 2023, passed a resolution authourising changes in Arawak’s operating model.

The factory in St Lucy, Barbados, will transition away from making clinker – a main ingredient in manufacturing cement. As such, clinker production came to a screeching halt last week on March 15, 2023, two days after the resolution passed.

Going forward, it is planned that the main operation of the Arawak Cement Plant will be to grind the clinker and produce cement.

In accordance with the law, TCL says it is consulting with the representative trade unions at Arawak Cement Company Ltd.

Loop News understands the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) is in advanced negotiations with the management of Arawak as well as holding deep conversations with the employees over the way forward for the proposed changes to be made to the company. Loop understands negotiations are still at a sensitive stage but no decisions are concrete as yet.

Complaints have surrounded the Arawak Cement Plant in the past, as residents in the plant’s environs battle with the dust and particle debris that permeates the air and coats their homes. In January 2022, during Barbados’ then election period, members of the Democratic Labour Party called attention to the plight of these citizens and members of the Barbados Labour Party, including the representive for St George North, BWU General Secretary Toni Moore and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley held talks with the company to try to get air filter bags and relief for the Checker Hall residents.

This time last year, March 21, 2022, TCL was advancing steps to voluntarily wind up Trinidad Packaging Limited (TPL) and appointed a liquidator. TPL was a subsidiary of TCL as well.